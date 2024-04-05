Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 1.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,905.58 and last traded at $2,905.58. Approximately 47,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 230,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,856.03.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,602.15.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,685.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,304.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

