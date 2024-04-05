Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 1.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,905.58 and last traded at $2,905.58. 47,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 230,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,856.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,602.15.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 83.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,685.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,304.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

