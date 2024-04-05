Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Down 0.1%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2,886.01 and last traded at $2,900.09. Approximately 35,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 230,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,901.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,602.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,685.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,304.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

