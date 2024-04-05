China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,329 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $40.79. 1,736,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,956,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

