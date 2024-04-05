China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,167 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.64. 1,045,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,529,330. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

