China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,572 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

TXN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.36. The company had a trading volume of 483,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

