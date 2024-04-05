China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,319 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. 118,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,477. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

