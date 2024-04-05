China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,344 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 129,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,520. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

