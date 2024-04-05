China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,374 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 655.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.12. 1,292,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,465. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.