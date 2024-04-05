China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 360.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,552 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,013.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

FOLD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 123,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,650. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,814 shares of company stock worth $2,632,119. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

