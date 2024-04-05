China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 576.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after acquiring an additional 282,786 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at $2,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,935,000 after acquiring an additional 303,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 392.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 272,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 602.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,500.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,887 shares of company stock valued at $422,220. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.6 %

RVMD stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $30.33. 72,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

