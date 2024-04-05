China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $895,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 347.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.13. 23,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,223. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

