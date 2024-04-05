China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $812,000 Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 382.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,434,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 297,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.28. 110,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,120. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

