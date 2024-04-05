China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $573,000 Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Onsemi by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.37. 556,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

