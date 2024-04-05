China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $394,000 Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 417.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677,057 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 163,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.19. 16,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.15. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XENE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

