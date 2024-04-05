China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $878.87.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $5.64 on Friday, reaching $883.46. 30,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,818. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $880.28 and a 200-day moving average of $711.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.