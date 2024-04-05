China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 398.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,473,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after purchasing an additional 764,530 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Immunovant stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $30.78. 108,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,966. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $77,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $77,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,968 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $114,783.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,030 shares of company stock valued at $462,277 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

