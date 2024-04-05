China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 353.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.31. 11,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average is $120.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

