China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 351.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,576,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. 28,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,792. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25.

Insider Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

