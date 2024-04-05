China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,384 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 351.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $56,317,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 47.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,574. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arcellx from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 596,412 shares of company stock worth $41,917,612. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

