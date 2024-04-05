China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,853 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 347.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

INSM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 117,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,328,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,244.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,606 shares of company stock worth $1,977,998. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

