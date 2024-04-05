Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $54,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.40.

Eaton Trading Up 3.2 %

ETN traded up $10.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $331.47. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

