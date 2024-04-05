Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $358.25. The company had a trading volume of 971,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.13. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

