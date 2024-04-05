Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 919 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $44,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $13.89 on Friday, hitting $686.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,030. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $669.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.