Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,190 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $47,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.2 %

BSX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,070 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.