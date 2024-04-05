Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 321 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $32,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 622,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 537,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,025. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

