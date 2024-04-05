Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $37,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $59,403,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $677,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.96. The stock had a trading volume of 540,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,699. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.