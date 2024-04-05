Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $51,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,531. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

