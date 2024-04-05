Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $60,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.90. 366,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,333. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

