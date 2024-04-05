Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 13,568 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $55,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after buying an additional 99,310 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 117,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

TRNO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 110,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

