Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,989 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $33,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $98,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $240.70. 595,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

