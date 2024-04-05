Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $41.03 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $41,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

SHW stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $220.22 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

