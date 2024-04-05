Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $35.34 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Snowflake worth $35,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,813. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.26 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.99.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at $156,779,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

