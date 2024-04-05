Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.27. 161,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,635. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

