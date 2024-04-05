Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone worth $52,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.7 %

Blackstone stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.12. The stock had a trading volume of 789,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.64.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

