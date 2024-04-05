Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $43,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.84. 408,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.11. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

