Chevron’s (CVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.32.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $160.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.8% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

