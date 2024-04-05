Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.55 and last traded at $160.38. Approximately 1,937,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,629,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.32.

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $298.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

