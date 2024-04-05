Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 8003276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £570,845.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.52.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

