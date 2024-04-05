Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Down 2.9%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 213,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,011,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

