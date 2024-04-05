Champion Iron Limited to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.60 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$4.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

