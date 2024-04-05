Chainbing (CBG) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Chainbing has a market cap of $85.88 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information."

