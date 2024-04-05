Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Analysts predict that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 157.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,135,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Certara by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,140,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

