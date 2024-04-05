Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $97.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

