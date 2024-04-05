Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance
CENT opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $197,887.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
