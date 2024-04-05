Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

CNTA stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

