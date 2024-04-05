Cencora (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $245.90

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $245.90 and last traded at $245.82, with a volume of 171069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.22.

Get Cencora alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220,472 shares of company stock valued at $993,554,798. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cencora by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cencora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.