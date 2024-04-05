Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Raised to $13.00 at Bank of America

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

