CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,486,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,077,414 shares.The stock last traded at $11.54 and had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 70,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $830,513.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,425.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 70,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $830,513.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,425.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,999,642 shares of company stock worth $718,660,438. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after buying an additional 6,043,282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,102,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,378,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $23,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

