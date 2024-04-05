Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

CATY opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after buying an additional 749,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,138,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 315,042 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

